Some scattered snow and rain showers around Thursday night

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Little Belt Mountains and adjacent locations from 8pm tonight through 11am Friday. 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected, which will create slippery road conditions.

There are going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around tonight as an Alberta clipper works its way through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds tomorrow with a few isolated snow showers around during the morning, generally in the mountains.

In the Little Belt Mountains and adjacent locations, 1 to 6 inches of snow accumulation is expected. For everyone else, little to no snow accumulation is expected. This precipitation may also create slippery road conditions in spots tonight and tomorrow morning, so please be careful when driving.

Breezy conditions are also expected in east-central and eastern Montana tonight with the passage of this clipper as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. On Friday, it is going to become breezy (10-20 mph sustained winds) along the Rocky Mountain Front, but for everyone else, there is only going to be a little bit of a breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

For tonight, lows are going to be in the 20s in a lot of locations, so it will be colder than it has been over the past few nights. For tomorrow, highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in a lot of locations, so it will be colder than it has been over the past few days.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated PM rain and snow showers around, generally in the Little Belt Mountains. Partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated valley rain and mountain snow/rain showers around on Monday.

We are also going to have gusty winds on Saturday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. On Sunday, it is going to be a little breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these three days as highs on Saturday and Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and highs on Monday are going to be in the 40s and low 50s.

There are then going to be scattered areas of snow around on Tuesday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers on Wednesday as this disturbance leaves our area. Thursday is then going to feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions.

It is also going to be colder on Tuesday and Wednesday than it is going to be on Monday as highs are only going to be in the 30s. Highs are then going to be back in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Thursday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around from Tuesday through Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.