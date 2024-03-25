Some scattered snow showers through Tuesday

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around tonight, generally after midnight, and tomorrow as a disturbance passes through our area. A few rain showers are also possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. Accumulations will be light with this disturbance as most locations will receive less than an inch of snow accumulation, although up to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible, especially in the mountains. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and tomorrow.

It is also going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits, teens, and 20s, with the coldest temperatures in north-central Montana. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some spots tonight. It is then going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to range from the mid 20s to the mid 40s, with the warmest temperatures around Helena and the coldest temperatures along eastern portions of the Hi-Line. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow along and just east of the Divide as well as in some of the higher elevations in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have nice weather on Wednesday as we are going to be in between disturbances. On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s. We are also going to have more wind around on Wednesday as gusty winds (sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph) are expected along the Rocky Mountain Front, and it is going to be breezy elsewhere as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be scattered areas of rain and snow around on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies and near to below average temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains, as another disturbance passes through our area. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs on Friday are going to be in the 30s and 40s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered snow and rain showers around as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have below average temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph,

Nice weather is then expected on Monday as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.