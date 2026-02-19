It was a frigid day today as lows this morning were in the -0s and -10s in a lot of locations, and highs this afternoon were only in the -0s and 0s. Wind chills have also been in the -10s, -20s, and -30s for most of the day. There have also been scattered areas of snow around throughout the day today, and roads are slick in a lot of areas this evening.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Some snow through Thursday morning; Warming up for the end of the week

There will continue to be some scattered areas of snow around this evening and tonight, generally in locations east of I-15. Tomorrow, there will be some light snow around during the morning in locations east of I-15, but this snow will taper off as the morning goes on. There will then just be a few isolated snow showers around during the afternoon and evening, mainly in the mountains and in northeastern Montana. Up to 4” of new snow accumulation is possible through tomorrow evening, but most locations will receive <2” of new snow accumulation.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through late tonight/early tomorrow morning for the Rocky Mountain Front, the Helena area, the White Sulphur Springs area, Fergus County, Judith Basin County, and portions of Chouteau County. Roads will be slick in areas that see this snow, so please use extreme caution when driving. We are also going to have decreasing clouds from west to east as we go through tomorrow.

It is also going to be frigid again tonight as lows are going to be in the -0s and -10s, and wind chills are going to be in the -0s, -10s, and -20s in most locations. A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until 11am/12pm Thursday for most of north-central Montana and locations near the Canadian border in northeastern Montana as wind chills as low as -35° are possible in these locations. Make sure you bundle up if you are going to be outdoors at all tonight and as you head off to work and school tomorrow. Tomorrow will still be a cold day, but it will be warmer than it was today as highs are going to be in the single digits and teens in north-central Montana and the teens and low to mid 20s around Helena. The wind will also diminish tonight, and there will be little to no wind around tomorrow!

On Friday, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and there are going to be some scattered snow showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening, and light snow accumulations of up to an inch or two are possible. The warming trend will also continue on Friday as highs are going to be in the 20s and mid to upper teens in north-central Montana and the 20s and low to mid 30s around Helena.

Nice weather is expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is going to be mainly dry this weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. It is also going to be chilly this weekend as highs are going to be in the 20s and mid to upper teens in north-central Montana and the 30s and mid to upper 20s around Helena. There is also going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Above average temperatures return early next week as highs on Monday and Tuesday are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s. Monday will be partly cloudy with a few isolated rain and snow showers around. There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Tuesday as another disturbance passes through the state. It is also going to be a little breezy in some areas on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.