Southern Montana under the gun for Winter Weather.

TODAY: High temperatures in the 20s and 30s will once again be the trend as we head into tomorrow. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area with light to moderate snow for Southern Montana. A total of 2-5 inches are expected in the lower elevations while the mountains could pick up between 5-9 inches of snowfall. The winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly overcast skies are expected tonight with scattered snow showers throughout Southern Montana. We will see temperatures in the teens and 20s. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will start to rise as we head into the end of the week with highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. 30s are still possible in the Eastern parts of Montana. We will see mostly cloudy skies to the West and partly cloudy skies to the East. We will see the winds pick up as well out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we will see temperatures warmer on Saturday in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s while Sunday is on the cooler side with highs in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see most of the precipitation in Western Montana for both Saturday and Sunday in the form of rain, sleet, and snow depending on elevation. Snow may occur in the lower terrains as well when we’re not at our peak high temperatures for both days. The winds will be strong on Saturday out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph. Sundays wind will be out of the west around 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

MONDAY: We will continue to cool back down as we head into the start of next week with highs ranging from the lower to upper 20s to the low to mid 30s. We will see mostly cloudy skies and scattered snow showers throughout the area. We will see winds out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into next Tuesday. We will also see some scattered snow showers in the area. The highs will be in the lower to upper 30s. The winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see some sunshine break back out for the middle of next week as we look to be under partly cloudy skies. We will see temperatures in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. The winds will be light around 5 mph.