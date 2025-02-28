Spectacular spring-like weather through the weekend!

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for all of northeastern Montana and most of north-central Montana until further notice. Minor flooding due to snowmelt is occurring and will continue to occur for the next few days.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. It is also going to continue to be breezy this evening and early tonight as gusts up to 40 mph are possible, but the wind will gradually diminish as we go through tonight, with just a little breeze around in most locations after midnight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s. There is also going to be a lot less wind around tomorrow as most locations will have little to no wind!

This weekend will feature spectacular spring-like weather, so make sure you spend as much time outside as possible! On Saturday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies (via decreasing clouds) along the eastern half of the Hi-Line and lots of sunshine everywhere else. We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) on Sunday. We are also going to have well above average temperatures for this time of year this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s in most locations. There is also going to be little to no wind around this weekend east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be a bit breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There is then just going to be a little breeze around on Sunday.

An upper-level trough is then going to bring cooler and wetter weather back to our area for the first half of next week. On Monday and Tuesday, highs are only going to be in the upper 20s, 30s, and low 40s. Developing precipitation is also expected on Monday, with the precipitation mostly being in the form of snow, but the precipitation may start out as rain or a rain/snow mix, especially in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana. There is then going to be widespread light to moderate snow around Monday night, with the snow tapering off as we go through Tuesday morning. We are also going to have decreasing clouds on Tuesday. Right now, it looks like the lower elevations will receive a coating-3” of snow, and the mountains may receive up to 6” of snow. It is also going to be a little breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Wednesday as an upper-level ridge is briefly going to be in control of our weather. Some isolated rain and snow showers are then possible on Thursday as another disturbance begins to impact our area. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.