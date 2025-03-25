Spectacular weather on Wednesday!

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a couple rain showers around along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations.

Tomorrow will feature the best weather of the week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are going to have mostly sunny skies, little to no wind, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. A few locations may also set a new record high temperature tomorrow! Definitely spend some time outdoors if you can!

Thursday will be another warm day as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. The wind won’t be bad on Thursday, but it will be breezy in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening as a cold front begins to approach our area.

There are then going to be scattered showers around Thursday night as this cold front passes through our area. Precipitation will initially be in the form of rain, but this rain may mix in with or switch-over to snow in some areas early Friday morning, although little to no snow accumulation is expected.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana, generally during the morning and evening, and scattered PM rain and snow showers around the Helena area, especially in the mountains, as Thursday night’s cold front leaves our area and as a stronger disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cooler and a bit breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Snow/rain is then likely around Helena on Saturday and there are going to be a mixture of snow, graupel, and rain showers around in north-central Montana on Saturday as a stronger disturbance begins to impact our area. Light snow accumulations are possible in the lower elevations, and several inches of snow is possible in the mountains, which means roads will potentially be slick at times at and above mountain pass level. It is also going to be chilly and a little breezy on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with a few snow and rain showers around, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be cool on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

To begin next week, there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around Helena, especially in the mountains, and there are going to be a few rain and snow showers around in north-central Montana as another disturbance impacts our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures early next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.