Splendid weather on Sunday!

We are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies tonight with some patchy areas of fog around after midnight. It is also going to be a bit chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations. A couple isolated showers and thunderstorms are also possible tonight, but most locations are going to remain dry.

For tomorrow and Monday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s tomorrow and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Monday. It is also going to be a little breezy in some areas on Monday as wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible.

A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are then possible Tuesday afternoon/evening, and there are going to be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, generally during the afternoon/evening, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to cool down a little bit over these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Tuesday, and the 70s and low to mid 80s on Wednesday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild/warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s on Thursday, and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Friday and Saturday.