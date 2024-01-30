Spring-like weather this week!

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with patchy areas of fog around along portions of the Hi-Line and in some of the valleys, including the Helena valley. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s in a lot of locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the Cascade County area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. Patchy fog is also possible along the Hi-Line and in some of the valleys on each of these days.

The high temperatures on these three days are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s, 50s, and low to mid 60s in most locations, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line and in the valleys. Also, tomorrow is likely going to be the warmest day of this stretch, and a few locations may set a new record high temperature.

There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the Cascade County area as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be a little breezy in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around during the evening, generally in the mountains. The temperatures are also going to start to cool back down on Friday as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s in most locations.

Cooler and wetter weather is then expected this weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. On Saturday, precipitation will become more widespread as the day goes on, initially starting out as rain, but eventually mixing in with and switching over to snow from southwest to northeast as the day goes on. Snow is then likely on Sunday, especially during the morning. Some rain may also mix in with this snow in northeastern Montana on Sunday. We are also going to have overcast skies this weekend.

The temperatures are also going to cool back down this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s on Saturday and the 30s on Sunday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated snow showers around. It is also going to be cool on Monday as highs are going to be in the 30s in most locations.