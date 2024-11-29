Stagnant weather pattern through the weekend

The weather for the next few days will be very similar to the weather that we have had for most of this week with a good amount of cloud cover, a few snow showers/areas of light snow around, and a wide range of temperatures (coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line) as we continue to remain on the eastern fringes of an upper-level ridge, which is providing us with an unstable northwesterly flow aloft. As we head into next week, this upper-level ridge will shift eastward into our area, providing us with warmer and drier weather.

There are going to be a few scattered areas of light snow around tonight and tomorrow morning, generally in northeastern Montana and along eastern portions of the Hi-Line (from Hill County eastward) as a clipper passes through our area. Light snow accumulations of a coating to an inch or two are possible in locations that do see this snow, and this snow will create slick road conditions, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling anywhere. Elsewhere, a couple snow showers are possible tonight and tomorrow, generally in the mountains, but most locations will be dry.

We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies tonight and tomorrow morning and there will be a few areas of fog around late tonight and tomorrow morning, especially along the Hi-Line. We are then going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tomorrow afternoon/evening as the skies begin to clear out some. It is also going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens in north-central Montana and lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s around Helena. We are then going to have a wide range of temperatures again tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the upper 30s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line and the warmest temperatures around Helena.

We are also going to have increasing wind tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front, with gusty winds developing during the afternoon/evening as gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow in/around the higher elevations in central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, little to no wind is expected tomorrow.

There are then going to be a few scattered snow showers around tomorrow night, mainly in the mountains and in northeastern Montana, and there are going to be some isolated snow showers around on Saturday, generally during the morning, as another disturbance passes through our area. Minor snow accumulations of a dusting to an inch are possible tomorrow night and Saturday in locations that do see this snow, although most locations will remain dry. Mainly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday.

We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies on Saturday and Sunday with some areas of fog around during the morning hours, especially along the Hi-Line. It is also going to continue to be cold this weekend along the Hi-Line as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. South of the Hi-Line, highs this weekend are going to be in the 20s, 30s, and low 40s, with the warmest temperatures in central Montana, especially around the Helena area. Gusty winds (sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph) are also expected this weekend along the Rocky Mountain Front and it will be breezy (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph) this weekend in/around some of the mountains in central Montana.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Monday and partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On Monday, it will continue to be cold along the Hi-Line as highs are going to be in the 20s and mid to upper teens, but it will be warmer elsewhere as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. It is then going to be warmer for everyone on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs on Tuesday are going to be in the 30s and 40s, and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, with stronger wind expected along the Rocky Mountain Front.

On Thursday, we are going to have overcast skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains and in northeastern Montana, as a disturbance begins to impact our area. It is also going to be breezy and mild on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s.