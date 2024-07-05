Starting to feel like summer

Scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, especially during the PM hours and especially in locations east of I-15, and on Saturday as an upper-level trough continues to remain in control of our weather.

We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies tomorrow and partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Pleasant temperatures are also in the forecast for these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday as an upper-level ridge begins to build into our area. It is also going to be warmer on Sunday than it is going to be tomorrow and Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. It is also going to be hot next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s, 90s, and low 100s, with Wednesday and Thursday being the hottest days. Next week will also be our first heatwave of the year, so make sure you stay hydrated and limit your time outdoors during the middle of the day. There is also not going to be much wind around next week as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 15 mph.