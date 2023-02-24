Starting to warm up heading into our Friday and the weekend.

TODAY: We will start the process of improving our high temperatures as we head into the end of the work week with high temperatures getting up into the teens and 20s. We will also see clearing conditions leading to mostly sunny skies. Blowing and drifting snow will be a concern in Western Montana. The wind will start to switch to come out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be bitterly cold tonight as we look to get all the way down to the single digits in Western Montana and into the negative single digits and teens in Eastern Montana. We will see partly cloudy skies in the area. The wind will remain out of the North at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Conditions are looking to be much more pleasant as we head into this weekend. We will see high temperatures getting into the lower to upper 30s on Saturday and the mid 30s to the low 40s on Sunday. The breeze does also look to pick up for both days of the weekend out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. We will be mostly sunny once again as we head into Saturday and will have partly to mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday. Scattered rain and snow showers are expected as we head into our Sunday.

MONDAY: Our high temperatures for the start of next week will be around average for this time of year in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We can expect temperatures in the lower to upper 30s heading into next Tuesday. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and will have the chance for scattered rain and snow showers. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies heading into the middle of next week. We will also see highs in the lower to upper 20s and the low to mid 30s. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

THURSDAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies heading into next Thursday with scattered snow showers around. We will see the temperatures in the lower to upper 30s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.