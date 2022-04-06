Staying breezy with mild temps for our Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy conditions are expected as we head into today. There will be scattered showers and upper elevation snow showers as well for the Eastern part of our area during the first half of the day with clearing conditions this afternoon. We will have highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds will be out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Winds will die down a little bit but continue to be breezy out of the West at 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. As for our temps, lows will bottom out in the mid 20s. We will remain under mostly cloudy skies to start with clearing conditions overnight.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be warmer in the lower to upper 60s as we head towards Thursday. There will be mostly sunny skies throughout the area. We will have winds that are light and variable.

FRIDAY: Very warm temperatures will be returning by the end of next week as we will look to get our highs into the 70s in many locations. We will also see an abundance of sunshine as we will be under mostly clear skies. The winds will be out of the Southwest around 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A strong cold front will make its way through our area as we head into the weekend. Temperatures will fall back down to the 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will see mostly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend with scattered rain showers and upper elevation snow showers likely. The winds for Saturday will be out of the West at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph while the winds for Sunday take a turn to come from the North and will die down considerably around 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Really starting to trend colder as we head into the start of next week as highs will look to range from the mid 20s to the low 30s. The winds will be coming out of the North at 10-15 mph. As far as our clouds are concerned, we will be mostly overcast and there will be scattered snow showers in the area.

TUESDAY: We will have continued cold conditions with temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s. We will be under mostly overcast skies with scattered snow showers. Light accumulations are possible. The winds will remain out of the Northeast at 10-15 mph.