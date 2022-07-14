Staying hot and sunny for our Thursday forecast.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine once again as we head into today. There will be some increasing clouds into the afternoon and scattered thunderstorms for the extreme Southern portions of our area. We will also have temperatures once again surging into the lower to upper 90s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be on the clear side as we head through the overnight hours. The lows for tonight will range from the lower 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be out of the East at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will have mostly cloudy conditions as we head into tomorrow and some midday showers are likely. We will have temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to the upper 90s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will be on the rise once again as we head into the weekend with highs in the lower to upper 90s. We will have some locations hitting the 100-degree mark. We will have partly cloudy skies on both Saturday and Sunday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible for both days, but many locations will stay dry. Winds for the weekend will be out of the West between 5-15 mph.

MONDAY: Temperatures will cool down a little but continue to stay hot as we continue into the start of next week with highs in the low 80s to low 90s. We will also have plenty of sunshine again as we have mostly clear skies. Winds will be out of the West at 15-25 mph with wind gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies for next Tuesday are likely. Most of our high temperatures are going to get right back into the low to mid 90s as we remain hot. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will once again have plenty of sunshine as we continue to trend dry into the middle of next week. Temperatures will be hot as highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.