Staying Smoky With Some Showers and Thunderstorms Beginning To Arrive Friday Afternoon and Evening

It is going to be very smoky through at least midday Friday. The air quality tonight and tomorrow morning is also going to be very poor as a lot of locations are going to have air quality in the “unhealthy” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. There is also an Air Quality Alert in effect for western Montana and parts of central Montana until at least 9am tomorrow morning. As we head into tomorrow afternoon/evening and tomorrow night, it is still going to be smoky, but the concentration of smoke will gradually diminish and the air quality will begin to improve some as well. On Saturday, there is still going to be some smoke and haze around, but it won’t be nearly as bad as it was today.

We are going to have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds throughout the day with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon and evening, as an upper level storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow night as this storm system works its way through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Saturday as this storm system departs our area.

Between tomorrow morning and Saturday evening, most locations will pick up between a tenth of an inch and a quarter of an inch of rainfall, but higher amounts are possible, especially along the Hi-Line and the Rocky Mountain Front, where some locations may pick up three quarters of an inch of rainfall.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some tomorrow and Saturday as highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph. It is then going to be breezy on Saturday, especially in central Montana, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of evening rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. It is also going to be a little bit warmer on Sunday than it is going to be on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around Sunday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

A few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Monday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy Monday afternoon and evening in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. It is also going to feel nice outside on these three days as highs on Tuesday and Wednesday are going to be in the low to mid 70s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in spots on Tuesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. On Wednesday, windy conditions are expected as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.