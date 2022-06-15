Staying windy and rainy Wednesday with clearing by the evening.

TODAY: We will have moderate showers to start with clearing afternoon conditions and clouds as we head into this afternoon. As for temperatures, our highs are looking to warm back up into the low to mid 70s. The wind will stay on the breezy side with West winds at 15-30 mph with gusts to 40-50 mph.

TONIGHT: We will see continued clearing conditions as we head into the overnight hours as showers move out of the area. The overnight lows will be in the lower to upper 40s. The winds will stay breezy out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph to start but will die down to 5-10 mph during the overnight hours.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will continue to rise to some more summer-like conditions as we head into next Thursday with highs in the 80s for many. We will also have abundant sunshine as we will be under mostly clear skies. The winds will be out of the East at 5-15 mph.

FRIDAY: The temperatures are only looking to get warmer as we head into the end of the week. Highs for our Friday will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s. We will also be under mostly clear skies with plenty of sunshine. We will have winds out of the South at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will have temperatures that will remain warm for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 80s. For Sunday, however, we will have temps fall back into the 70s. We will be mostly sunny on Saturday and mostly cloudy for Sunday. We will have a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms on Saturday followed by a more widespread chance during the whole day on Sunday. Winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-10 mph both days of the weekend.

MONDAY: Temperatures will stay close to average for this time of year as we head into the start of next week. We will have scattered showers in the area with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Our high temperatures will continue to stay seasonably average as we head into next Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.