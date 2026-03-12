Strong, damaging winds through Thursday, then widespread, accumulating snow

A wind event similar to Sunday’s wind event and the December 17th wind event is expected tonight and tomorrow. As we go through tonight, the wind is going to ramp up from west to east. It will be extremely windy later tonight and tomorrow morning. Sustained winds are going to be between 25 and 50 mph, and gusts are going to be between 60 and 85 mph. Along the immediate eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front, gusts up to or over 95 mph are possible. Wind damage is expected, including downed trees, downed power lines, power outages, and property damage. Travel will also be extremely difficult to impossible for high-profile vehicles, especially on north-south oriented highways. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for a lot of Montana from tonight through Thursday evening. Also, the wind will be coming out of the west in most locations.

As we go through tomorrow afternoon/evening, the wind will gradually diminish from north to south as a cold front begins to pass through our area. The wind direction will also change to come out of the northwest. Much weaker wind is then expected on Friday as it is just going to be a little breezy with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with snow along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front, rain and mountain snow showers around Helena, generally after midnight, and some scattered rain and snow showers east of the Rocky Mountain Front in north-central Montana, generally along the Hi-Line and in eastern portions of north-central Montana. There are then going to be some more scattered rain and snow showers around tomorrow in north-central Montana, while rain and snow showers are likely around Helena.

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for the Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front from tonight through tomorrow afternoon. AVOID traveling in this area as heavy snow and whiteout conditions due to falling/blowing snow are expected. Travel will be treacherous and potentially life threatening. This includes Marias Pass and Rogers Pass. There is also a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for the High Plains from 3am until 3pm tomorrow and for northeastern Montana from 10pm tonight until 12pm tomorrow. Up to 2” of snow is possible and there will be a lot of blowing snow.

There will be scattered areas of snow around tomorrow night, possibly mixing in with some rain around the Helena area. Snow and rain is then likely around Helena on Friday, while there will be some scattered areas of snow around in north-central Montana, generally in western and southern portions of north-central Montana, including along the Rocky Mountain Front and out to I-15 as well as around the Great Falls, Lewistown, and Stanford areas.

Snow will become more widespread Friday evening/night and continue through the day on Saturday. Friday afternoon through Saturday is when we will receive the bulk of the snow accumulation in north-central and central Montana.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for the Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front from 3pm Thursday until 6pm Saturday as 1 to 4 FEET of snow is expected. A WINTER STORM WARNING is also in effect for the Upper Blackfoot region and MacDonald Pass until 12pm Friday as 4-12+” of snow is possible near and above mountain pass level. There is also a WINTER STORM WATCH in effect for a lot of north-central Montana from Thursday evening/night through 6pm Saturday. 9-19” of snow is possible for the foothills and plains near the Rocky Mountain Front; 8-18” of snow is possible in southern Blaine County, Fergus County, Judith Basin County, and the mountains; and 4-12” of snow is possible elsewhere.

Travel will be difficult to impossible in the higher terrain in western Montana tonight through Saturday due to heavy snow and whiteout conditions. Many mountain passes will be impacted. Travel will also be difficult in some of the lower elevations tomorrow night through Saturday. Use extreme caution when traveling later this week.

Highs tomorrow will be in the 40s and upper 30s in most spots. The temperatures will then cool-down into the 20s and 30s in north-central Montana for Friday and Saturday. Around Helena, highs will remain in the 40s on Friday, but will cool down into the 30s and low 40s on Saturday. It will also be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, so blowing snow will be an issue.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, mostly dry, and chilly as highs are going to be in the 30s and upper 20s in most locations. Some more scattered rain and snow showers are then possible on Monday as another disturbance impacts the state. It is also going to be warmer on Monday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. Gusty winds will also return on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

A strong upper-level ridge will bring significantly warmer temperatures to the state Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are going to be back in the 60s and low to mid 70s. It is also going to be windy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are also expected.

A few more snow showers are then possible on Sunday as another disturbance impacts the state. It is also going to be mostly cloudy and chilly as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in most locations. Warmer and well above-average temperatures will then return next week as highs will be back in the 60s as early as Tuesday.