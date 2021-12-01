Strong winds and record breaking temperatures to kick off December

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and all of Glacier County until 6am Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 40 and 60 mph, and wind gusts up to 100 mph are going to be possible at times. There is also a High Wind Warning in effect for Cascade County, Fergus County, Judith Basin County, and Toole County until 9pm Wednesday, and there is a High Wind Watch in effect for Blaine County, Chouteau County, Hill County, and Liberty County from 8am until 9pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are going to be possible at times.

It is going to be very windy tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 45 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are expected. Per usual, the strongest wind is going to be along the Rocky Mountain Front. These strong winds are going to create difficult travel conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. Some wind damage (blown down trees and power lines) is also possible. There may also be some patchy areas of blowing dust around.

To go along with the strong winds, we are also going to have unseasonably warm temperatures tonight and tomorrow. Tonight, lows are only going to be in the 40s and 50s, and the temperatures are going to be getting warmer as we go throughout the night in some locations. For tomorrow, highs are going to be in the 60s, and a few spots may even get into the 70s. Many locations are likely going to set a new record high temperature tomorrow. Some locations may also set a new all time record high temperature for the month of December tomorrow, so that indicates just how rare this warmth is for this time of year.

For tomorrow night and Thursday, the wind is going to be weaker, but it is still going to be breezy/windy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to continue to be unseasonably warm tomorrow night and Thursday as lows tomorrow night are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. A cold front is going to pass through our area during the day on Thursday though, so the high temperatures are going to occur during the morning.

We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies from tonight through Thursday. There are also going to be a few isolated rain showers around over the next few days, generally in the mountains.

Heading into Friday, we are going to have a chance to see a few snow and rain showers as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be a lot colder on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow and Thursday as highs are only going to be in the 30s and 40s. There is also going to be less wind around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Saturday and Monday, there are going to be scattered rain and snow showers around as a couple disturbances pass through our area. For Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be chilly (at least compared to the temperatures that we have been use to here of late) this weekend and early next week as highs are going to be in the 40s and lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s. We are also going to have breezy conditions this weekend and early next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.