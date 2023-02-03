Strong winds continue to drive in mild air to Western Montana.

TODAY: Heading into this afternoon, we will have highs in the 40s and low 50s for Western Montana while Eastern Montana stays in the 30s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. An The winds will be a factor once again out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Gusts could reach 70+ mph for areas just East of the Continental Divide.

TONIGHT: We will see temps in the lower to upper 30s for the overnight hours. We will see scattered clouds with an isolated rain or snow shower possible. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will stay mild for both days of the weekend. We will see high temperatures in the lower to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will also see partly to mostly cloudy skies for both days. As for the winds, we will continue to stay breezy out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph for Saturday and Sunday. For Saturday, we will see wind gusts up to 70+ mph for areas just East of the Rocky Mountains.

MONDAY: High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 40s heading into the start of next week. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the area as well as scattered rain and snow showers. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: We will once again see high temperatures in the lower to upper 40s heading into next Tuesday. We will also see partly cloudy skies throughout the area. As for the winds, we will remain out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will continue this mild trend heading into the middle of next week with highs in the lower to upper 40s and low 50s. We will see partly cloudy skies in the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: We will be a little bit cooler heading into next Thursday with highs in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and snow showers. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.