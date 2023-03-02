Strong winds in place Thursday for Western Montana.

TODAY: We will see mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with isolated rain and snow showers around. We will see the temperatures in the mid 30s to the mid 40s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 15-30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Gusts will reach up to 70-80 mph for areas just East of the Continental Divide.

TONIGHT: Temperatures for tonight will be cool but not bitter cold as we look to stay in the lower to upper 20s. We will see scattered cloud cover throughout the night. The wind will be out of the West around 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see high temperatures wrapping up the week in the lower to upper 30s and low 40s. Cloudy skies are expected throughout the area and isolated rain and snow showers are also possible. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We can expect continued overcast conditions for both days of the weekend. Mostly dry conditions are expected for Saturday, but snowfall is expected for the day on Sunday with light to moderate snow totals possible. As for the temperatures, we will see highs in the lower to upper 30s on Saturday and the lower to upper 20s and low 30s on Sunday. We can expect winds out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph as well for the entirety of the weekend.

MONDAY: We can expect cooler temperatures heading into the start of next week with highs in the lower to upper 20s. We will also see continued cloud cover with snow showers throughout the day. Moderate snow accumulations are expected across Western and Central Montana. The winds will be out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies persist with scattered snow showers in the area. We will also see temperatures cold once again with highs in the lower to upper 20s. The winds will be out of the North at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be partly to mostly cloudy heading into the middle of next week. We will also have some scattered snow showers around the area again. High temperatures will be in the lower to upper 30s. Our winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.