Strong winds on Tuesday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and locations just east of the Rocky Mountain Front from 12am until 9pm Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for portions of north-central and northeastern Montana from 6am/9am Tuesday until 9pm Tuesday/6am Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana from 12pm until 9pm Tuesday. The combination of strong winds and low relative humidity will allow any new fire starts to spread rapidly.

The wind is going to initially increase tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front, but then that increasing wind will spread out into the plains after midnight. It is then going to be very windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible along/just east of the Rocky Mountain Front, while wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible elsewhere. The wind will then gradually subside as we head into tomorrow night, although it will continue to be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front and in northeastern Montana (gusts over 40 mph are possible). This wind is also going to be coming out of the west or the west-southwest in most locations tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night.

The wind that we are going to have tonight and tomorrow is associated with a cold front that is going to pass through our area. This cold front is also going to bring some cooler air into our area as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations. There are also going to be a few scattered light showers around tonight, tomorrow, and tomorrow night as this cold front passes through our area, but not much precipitation is expected and more locations are going to remain dry than see precipitation. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated light rain showers around. It is also going to be warmer on Wednesday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be pretty warm on these two days for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 70s, and a few spots may even top out in the low 80s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be a little breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and mostly cloudy skies with some isolated showers around on Sunday as the next storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cooler this weekend than it is going to be for the end of the work week as highs are going to be in the 60s.

There are then going to be some scattered showers around on Monday as a storm system passes through our area. It is also going to be a lot cooler on Monday than it is going to be this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Looking ahead to the rest of next week, a colder and wetter weather pattern is expected, which means that many lower elevation locations may see their first snowfall of the season.