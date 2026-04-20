We have had beautiful weather today with mostly sunny skies, little wind, and warm temperatures as highs were in the 70s in most spots. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and dry. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Here's the detailed forecast:

Summer-like weather on Tuesday, then turning cooler, wetter, and windier

Beautiful summer-like weather is expected again tomorrow as high pressure remains in control of our weather. Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny, dry, and unseasonably warm as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also only going to be a little wind around tomorrow, generally later in the day, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Changes begin to arrive on Wednesday as a storm system approaches our area. The cloud cover will increase as we go through Wednesday and there will be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. The wind will also get stronger as the day goes on, with widespread breezy conditions expected during the afternoon and evening as gusts up to or over 40 mph are possible. A wide range of temperatures is also expected on Wednesday as a cold front begins to pass through our area. Highs in western portions of north-central Montana and around Helena are going to be in the 60s and low 70s, while highs in eastern portions of north-central Montana will once again be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Precipitation will become more widespread as we go through Wednesday night and snow levels will drop as well with rain gradually mixing in with and switching over to snow in the lower elevations as the night goes on. There are then going to be scattered snow showers and some rain showers around on Thursday as a storm system continues to impact the state.

Widespread gusty to strong winds are also expected Wednesday night and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. It is also going to be significantly colder on Thursday as highs are going to be back in the 30s and low 40s, and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

The highest snow amounts will be in the mountains where up to 12” of snow is possible through Thursday evening. In the lower elevations, light snow accumulations of a coating to a couple inches are possible. In the lower elevations in Fergus County and Judith Basin County, 4-8” of snow is possible through Thursday evening. A WINTER STORM WATCH is in effect for the mountains in central and southwestern Montana and Fergus County and Judith Basin County from 6pm Wednesday/12am Thursday until 6pm Thursday.

Expect slick conditions over the mountain passes and in some of the lower elevations at times Wednesday night and Thursday. Also be prepared for blowing/drifting snow and reduced visibility as winds will be gusting as high as 50-60 mph.

There will continue to be scattered snow showers around on Friday as this storm system slowly begins to depart our area. It is also going to be blustery and cold on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph (strongest along the Hi-Line) and highs are only going to be in the 30s and low 40s.

Thanks to northwesterly flow aloft, it will remain chilly this weekend as highs are only going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Saturday and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s on Sunday. It will remain breezy in northeastern Montana on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there will just be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. On Saturday, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and there will continue to be a few snow showers around, generally in the mountains and along the Hi-Line. It is then going to be partly cloudy and mostly dry on Sunday.