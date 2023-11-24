Sunnier, but still cold for Black Friday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect for portions of southern Montana until 6am Friday. Up to 2 inches of new snow accumulation is possible. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 35 mph in some locations.

A WINTER STORM WARNING remains in effect for portions of southern Montana until 6am Friday. Up to 6 inches of new snow accumulation is possible. Winds are also going to be gusting as high as 35 mph in some locations.

We are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight with patchy areas of freezing fog around. There are also going to be a few snow showers around tonight, generally in the mountains. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the teens in most locations, and we are going to have diminishing wind tonight around the Helena area.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds, mainly dry conditions, and just a light breeze. It is also going to be cold tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s.

On Saturday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few snow showers around during the afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Saturday, generally in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be a little bit warmer on Saturday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a little bit over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Sunday, and the 40s on Monday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected from Tuesday through Thursday as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these three days as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s on Tuesday; the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Wednesday; and the mid to upper 30s and low 40s on Thursday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.