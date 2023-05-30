Sunniest, driest, and warmest weather of the week on Tuesday

As we go through the work week, the cloud cover is going to increase, the precipitation chances are going to increase, and the temperatures are going to decrease. Right now, we have westerly flow aloft, which has brought drier air into our area and this westerly flow aloft will continue into Tuesday. For Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, an upper-level trough near the Gulf of Alaska is going to strengthen and move towards the southeast. This upper-level trough is going to provide us with a moist and unstable southwesterly flow aloft, which is going to allow multiple disturbances to pass through our area, with each disturbance bringing a round of showers & storms to our area. This trough will weaken a bit this weekend, which will allow the coverage of precipitation to decrease and the temperatures to warm back up.

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and early tonight, generally in north-central Montana. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions in north-central Montana. In central Montana, including around the Helena area, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the PM hours, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a little bit over these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s, and highs on Thursday are going to range from the upper 60s to the low 80s. It is also going to be a little breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday is then going to be a wet day as showers are likely throughout the day as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. A few thunderstorms are also possible, especially Friday afternoon/evening. It is also going to be cloudy and cool on Friday as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, generally in locations east of I-15. The temperatures are also going to warm back up this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Saturday, and the 70s on Sunday.

Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is then expected on Monday as yet another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to feel nice outside on Monday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.