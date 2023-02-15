Sunny and cool for our mid-week forecast.

TODAY: Temperatures will stay on the cool side heading into the middle of the week with highs in the lower to upper 30s. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout North-Central Montana. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows for tonight will drop down into the single digits and teens. We will see partly cloudy skies throughout the overnight hours. We will also see winds out of the North at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will see high temperatures for next Thursday in the lower to upper 40s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the area. The winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s heading into the end of the week. We will see mostly cloudy skies. The breeze will be on the strong side on Friday out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will once again see temperatures in the 30s and 40s as we head into both days of the weekend. Mostly cloudy skies can be expected for both days. Scattered rain and upper elevation snow showers are likely heading into Sunday. As for the winds, we will see a continued pattern out of the Southwest at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Higher gusts are likely for the areas just East of the Rocky Mountains.

MONDAY: We will start to trend colder into the start of next week. We will see high temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will also be under mostly cloudy skies with scattered snow showers in the area. The winds will be out of the North at 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: High temperatures by next Tuesday will remain on the colder side in the 20s and 30s. We will see mostly cloudy skies and the chance for snow showers in the area. The wind will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.