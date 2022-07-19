Sunny and hot for our Tuesday forecast.

TODAY: We will have mostly sunny conditions as we head into this afternoon. Most of our high temperatures will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will be on the mild side tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s. We will also be under mostly clear skies throughout the overnight hours. Winds will die down some out of the West at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: We will once again have plenty of sunshine as we continue to trend dry into the middle of the week. Temperatures will be hot as highs will be in the low to mid 90s. Winds will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny and hot once again as we head into Thursday of next week. We will have temperatures that are hot once again, ranging from the lower to upper 90s. We will have winds out of the West at 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have partly cloudy skies to start off on Friday with increasing clouds into the afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms are likely into the afternoon hours. We will have high temperatures in the mid 80s to low 90s. The wind will be light and variable.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We can expect mostly sunny skies as we head into the weekend for both Saturday and Sunday. We can also expect the high temperatures for both days to be in the upper 80s and low 90s. The wind on Saturday will be out of the West at 10-20 mph while the wind on Sunday will be lighter as we can expect calm conditions.

MONDAY: Temperatures will be in the lower to upper 80s as we head into the start of next week. We will also once again be under mostly sunny skies. Winds will be out of the North at 5-15 mph.