Sunny and warm Monday to start the week.

MONDAY: Our high temperatures will be warming once again as we head into the start of next week with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. We will be under mostly sunny skies throughout the area. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: We will have a very similar forecast next Tuesday with highs once again in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Mostly sunny skies will once again be expected, and we will have light winds again around 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will remain sunny and warm as we head into the middle of next week as we will be clear of clouds again. Highs will range from the lower to upper 60s. The wind will once again be mostly calm.

THURSDAY: We will see continued warm and dry conditions as we head into next Thursday. High temperatures will range from the lower to upper 60s. We will once again be under mostly sunny skies and the wind will be a non-factor again with mostly calm conditions.

FRIDAY: Staying pleasant to wrap up the work week. We will have mostly sunny conditions once again. As for the temps, we will stay in the lower to upper 60s. The wind will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We will see temperatures cooling off a bit as we head into the weekend. Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s and 50s. We will also be looking to break the dry pattern as a disturbance moves its way in. We will see rain showers on Saturday and the early part of Sunday as we will be mostly overcast throughout the weekend. The wind for both days will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph.