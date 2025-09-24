It may be fall, but it felt more like summer today with sunny skies and highs in the 80s and low 90s. Temperatures will cool off a lot again tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s in most locations. We are also going to have clear skies tonight and it will be a bit hazy as well, although there will be little to no impact to the air quality.

The upper-level ridge will continue to be in complete control of our weather tomorrow, which means another gorgeous day with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it will be a little breezy tomorrow across portions of the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunny and warm on Thursday; Cooler and windier on Friday

A cold front will pass through our area late Thursday night/Friday morning, so we will begin our Friday off with a little cloud cover, but the skies will quickly clear out and most of Friday will feature a lot of sunshine. This will be a dry cold front, so no precipitation is expected outside of a couple sprinkles.

This cold front is also going to cool our temperatures down and increase the wind. It is going to be a lot cooler on Friday than it will be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. Gusty winds are also expected on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, widespread breezy conditions are expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

This weekend will be a beautiful one as an upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather. This weekend, we are going to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. Gusty winds will continue on Saturday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. Across the plains, it will be a bit breezy in some areas on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There is then going to be little to no wind on Sunday.

Cooler and somewhat wetter weather will return to Montana as we head into next week as an upper-level trough begins to approach our area. On Monday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around later in the day, generally in the mountains. There are then going to be some scattered showers around the Helena area on Tuesday and Wednesday, and there are going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana on Tuesday and Wednesday. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days.

The temperatures will also cool down a lot early next week. The week will start off warm as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s, but by Wednesday, highs are only going to be in the 60s and low 70s.