Sunny and warmer with little wind on Friday

An upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather through the Labor Day weekend, which means beautiful summer weather is in the forecast for the next several days with a good amount of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, little wind, and above average temperatures for this time of year.

Tonight, we are going to have clear skies and dry conditions. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, with just a light breeze around overnight.

For tomorrow and Saturday, we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions. It is also going to be very warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s, with tomorrow being the warmer day. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is going to be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. Little to no wind is then expected on Saturday. It is also going to be hazy tomorrow in southwestern Montana, including around the Helena area, and it will be a bit hazy tomorrow in southern portions of north-central Montana, including around Great Falls.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Sunday and Labor Day (Monday). It is also going to continue to be very warm to hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s, with Labor Day being the hotter day. There is also going to be little wind around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be less than 15 mph.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday, generally during the afternoon/evening, and there are going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, generally in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Tuesday and mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. It is also going to be slightly cooler, but still warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s on Tuesday and the 80s on Wednesday. There is also going to be a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures (highs in the 80s) are then expected on Thursday as an upper-level ridge is once again going to be in control of our weather.