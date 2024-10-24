Sunny, breezy, and cool on Thursday

There are going to be a few isolated rain and mountain snow showers around in southern portions of north-central Montana tonight, mainly before midnight, and there are going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around the Helena area tonight, generally south and east of Helena and generally before midnight, as a disturbance passes by our area to the south. We are also going to have decreasing clouds and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. Gusty winds are also expected tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Gusty to strong winds are also expected tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

On Friday, we are going to have pleasant fall weather with partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, little to no wind, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and mountain snow showers around, generally in the higher elevations, on Sunday as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be warmer this weekend than it is going to be tomorrow and Friday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. Windy conditions are also expected this weekend, especially on Sunday, along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is going to be breezy/gusty this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

There are then going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday, generally around Helena and in the mountains, and there are going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around Monday night and Tuesday, especially in the mountains, as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. As we go through Monday, the snow levels will fall, with snow levels dropping down to the valleys and plains Monday night into Tuesday morning, which means some lower elevation locations may see their first snow of the season early next week.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some early next week as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s on Monday and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be gusty and cool on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s.