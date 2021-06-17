Sunny, Breezy, and Warm Today

We are going to continue to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions today and tomorrow as high pressure continues to be in control of our weather. The temperatures today and tomorrow are also going to be pretty comfortable as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. The low temperatures tonight are going to be near average for this time of year as lows are going to range from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. It is also going to be breezy today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. The wind is then going to be on the lighter side tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph in most locations. Also, since it is going to be breezy, warm, and dry today, there is a Red Flag Warning in effect from 10am until 9pm for northeastern Montana as critical fire weather conditions are expected.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the evening as a cold front passes through our area. There are then going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Sunday as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some from Saturday to Sunday as highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening, and it is going to be breezy on Sunday as well as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Monday, and mostly sunny to sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is generally going to be in control of our weather. Mainly dry conditions are also expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs on Monday are going to be in the low to mid 70s; highs on Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 80s; and highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s.