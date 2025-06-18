Sunny, dry, and warm on Wednesday!

There are going to be a few showers/storms around this evening in locations east of I-15. We are then going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few showers/storms around in northeastern Montana before 2am. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

We are then going to have beautiful summer-like weather tomorrow as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Divide as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Across the plains, it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Thursday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies (via increasing clouds) with a few showers/storms around in central Montana, including around Helena, Lewistown, and possibly Great Falls, during the late afternoon and evening. A couple severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and/or large hail will also be possible in southwestern Montana, including south and east of Helena. It is also going to be warm again on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s, and there will be a little breeze around along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line as a few gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.

There are then going to be showers and thunderstorms around on Friday as a disturbance impacts our area, and some of these thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and/or large hail. It is also going to be cooler and a bit breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Wetter and cooler weather is expected this weekend as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. There are going to be showers and isolated thunderstorms around throughout the weekend, especially during the morning hours. The mountains will also see some snow with this storm system, especially Saturday night into Sunday. Snow levels may drop as low as 5000-6000 feet, but accumulating snow will mainly be above 7000 feet. Logan Pass in Glacier National Park may pick up a couple inches of snow this weekend, with higher snow amounts possible on the highest peaks.

We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s on Saturday and the 50s on Sunday. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it will be a bit breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The cooler temperatures won’t last long as highs will be back in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Monday and the 70s on Tuesday. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on these two days with a few showers and thunderstorms around, especially in the mountains and generally during the PM hours.