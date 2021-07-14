Sunny, Hazy, and Warmer on Wednesday

Due to wildfires burning locally, and due to wildfires burning in other states throughout the western U.S., hazy and/or smoky skies are expected for the foreseeable future here in central Montana. With this haze/smoke in the air, it is possible that the air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups at times, so if you are sensitive to increased particulates in the atmosphere, then you may want to try and limit your time outdoors. High fire danger is also expected for the foreseeable future as all of Montana is at least abnormally dry right now, so please do your part in making sure that we do not have any new human-caused wildfires here in Big Sky Country.

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally before midnight and mainly in locations east of I-15. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in central Montana, and the mid to upper 50s in eastern Montana.

Tomorrow is then going to be mainly sunny, dry, and warmer as highs are going to be back in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. We are then going to have increasing clouds on Thursday with some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to work its way through our area. It is also going to be hot on Thursday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s in central Montana and the mid to upper 90s in eastern Montana. Breezy conditions are also expected Thursday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Friday is then going to have mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as Thursday’s disturbance leaves our area and as another weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be hot again on Friday as highs are going to be in the low to mid 90s.

Mainly sunny to sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions early next week as high pressure continues to remain in control of our weather. It is also going to be hot this weekend and early next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Breezy conditions are also expected on Sunday and Monday in eastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.