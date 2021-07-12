Sunny, Hazy/Smoky, and Warm Tomorrow

Due to wildfires burning locally, and due to wildfires burning in other states throughout the western U.S., hazy and/or smoky skies are expected for the foreseeable future here in central Montana. South-central Montana (including Helena), southwestern Montana, and western Montana appear to take the brunt of the smoke over the next couple of days. With this haze/smoke in the air, it is possible that the air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups at times, so if you are sensitive to increased particulates in the atmosphere, then you may want to try and limit your time outdoors over the next few days. High fire danger is also expected for the foreseeable future as all of Montana is at least abnormally dry right now, so please do your part in making sure that we do not have any new human-caused wildfires here in Big Sky Country.

There are going to be a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around this evening, but most of this precipitation should be out of our area by sunset. We are then going to have mostly clear skies and mostly dry conditions for the rest of the night. It is also going to feel nice outside tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in central Montana and the upper 50s and low 60s in eastern Montana. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around this evening and early tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is also in effect until midnight tonight for Fort Peck Lake.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected tomorrow as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures on Tuesday are also going to be cooler than the temperatures tomorrow are going to be as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s. It is also going to be a little breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

Mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance works its way through our area. It is also going to be hot from Wednesday through next Sunday as highs are generally going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s, and highs could start to approach 100° again by the end of next weekend. Breezy conditions are also expected on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. There is then going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Friday and Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.