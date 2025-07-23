Sunny, hot, and dry for the end of the week

We are going to have mainly clear skies tonight with a bit of haze around in northeastern Montana. It is also going to be cool again tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

High pressure will provide us with beautiful summer weather tomorrow and Friday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions (just a few isolated showers/storms in central Montana Friday evening), and much warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s tomorrow and the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Friday.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be breezy tomorrow and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The final weekend of July will be a warm one as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations. On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies via increasing clouds with a few showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains. We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains.

There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Monday, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on Monday. For Tuesday and Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few PM showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15. It is also going to continue to be warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the 80s in most spots.