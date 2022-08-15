Sunny, hot, and dry this week

**A minor Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued for Tuesday night, and a moderate Geomagnetic Storm Watch has been issued for Wednesday night. This means that the aurora borealis may be visible during these two nights in the northern United States, including in Montana. We are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies these two nights, so keep an eye to the northern sky to see if you can get a glimpse of them!**

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to continue to be hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the 90s and mid to upper 80s. At night, you can expect lows to generally be in the 50s and low to mid 60s from tonight through Thursday night. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday and Thursday as wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. There are then going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around this weekend and on Monday, generally during the PM hours, as some monsoonal moisture works its way into our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies this weekend and on Monday. It is also going to continue to be hot from Friday through Monday as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.