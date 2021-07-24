Sunny, Smoky/Hazy, and Hot This Weekend

Due to wildfires burning locally, and due to wildfires burning in other states throughout the western U.S., hazy and/or smoky skies are expected for the foreseeable future here in Montana. With this haze/smoke in the air, it is possible that the air quality may become unhealthy for sensitive groups at times, so if you are sensitive to increased particulates in the atmosphere, then you may want to try and limit your time outdoors. High fire danger is also expected for the foreseeable future as all of Montana is at least abnormally dry right now, so please do your part in making sure that we do not have any new human-caused wildfires here in Big Sky Country.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9pm tonight as critical fire weather conditions are currently occurring. It is also going to continue to be breezy (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph) through about 8 or 9pm tonight. Lighter winds are then expected for the rest of the night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. We are also going to have clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the low to mid 50s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and hot temperatures as highs tomorrow are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the low to mid 90s in central Montana and the upper 90s and low 100s in eastern Montana. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around Sunday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

On Monday and Tuesday of next week, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to be very hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around Monday afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.

A few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, mainly during the PM hours, as some monsoonal moisture attempts to work its way into our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on these three days. It is also going to continue to be very warm/hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s.