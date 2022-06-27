Sunny, warm, and calm to start off the week.

TODAY: Temperatures continue to warm as we head into this afternoon as the highs will top out in the mid 80s to low 90s. We will have clear skies throughout most of the day. Winds will be light around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: We will continue to have clear conditions as we head into tonight. We will see temperatures dropping into the lower to upper 50s. The winds will be light and out of the West at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Continued warming conditions continue into tomorrow as high temperatures will range from the mid 80s to mid 90s. There will be abundant sunshine to start but we will see some increasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected into the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. Winds will once again be light around 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Into the middle of the week, we will see highs ranging from the mid 70s to mid 80s. We will also be under partly cloudy skies but will see increasing clouds during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures for Thursday will back track a little with highs in the lower to upper 70s. We are expecting partly cloudy skies with some increase in cloud cover heading into the afternoon. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is possible. The winds will be light and variable.

FRIDAY: We will be mostly sunny to wrap up the work week. The high temperatures will warm up as we get back to the low to mid 80s. As far as the winds are concerned, we will have a light breeze around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: For the weekend, we can expect temperatures that are going to be in the lower to upper 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the area for both days and we will have a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Winds will be light around 5 mph.