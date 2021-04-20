Sunshine Returns Today and Tomorrow

Sunshine is on the way for the next couple of days, however it will still be chilly today. Highs for most will end up in the 40s, which is still 10-15 degrees below average. By Wednesday we'll see a warming trend along with the sunshine. Temperatures will rebound to right around averages for Wednesday.

As we look ahead towards our next system there is a good chance we'll see another round of widespread precipitation for Thursday into Friday morning. Rain changing to snow Thursday night will give many areas a shot of accumulating snow once again by Friday morning. Highs will dip well below average again. We're keeping a close eye on this as it gets closer so we can fine-tune the tricky forecast.

The rest of the seven days look to be unsettled with a chance of precipitation nearly everyday in the forecast. This is great news for areas that really need the rain, but as of now it appears that the areas in extreme drought may miss out on the beneficial moisture. Again, we're monitoring this closely as the events near so we have a better handle on the details of these systems moving through. Nonetheless, this is more of a typical Spring-like forecast for Montana.