Superb weather on Friday

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of northeastern Montana until 9pm Thursday. High fire danger is expected due to the combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect until 9pm Thursday for Fort Peck Lake. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

Along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, we are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around as a disturbance clips the northeastern part of the state. Elsewhere, we are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, with just a little breeze around tonight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have superb weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow in northeastern Montana, portions of central Montana, and along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies. The morning will be mostly dry. A few showers and thunderstorms will then begin to develop along the Hi-Line during the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then work their way southward through the state as we go through Saturday evening and Saturday night as a cold front passes through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds and mainly dry conditions on Sunday.

The wind is also going to increase as we go through Saturday, and it is going to be breezy during the afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. The wind is also going to be coming out of the west/northwest on Saturday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between Saturday and Sunday as highs on Saturday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Thursday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.