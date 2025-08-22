Superb weather this weekend!

33 years ago (1992) today it was snowing in the lower elevations in Montana. August 22, 1992 is the earliest that Great Falls has ever received measurable snow in a snow season (July 1 to June 30). Today, there was no snow, instead, we had beautiful weather with partly to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and fall-like temperatures.

Snow in Great Falls - August 1992

Tonight, we are going to have clear skies and refreshingly cool temperatures as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations. Definitely have those windows open! This weekend will be a beautiful one, so definitely spend as much time outdoors as you can. We are going to have lots of sunshine tomorrow and mostly sunny skies on Sunday (cloudier around Helena and clearer along the Hi-Line).

The temperatures this weekend will be right around seasonal averages for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

The wind direction this weekend will continue to be out of the east/northeast, which will send smoke from the fires in western and southwestern Montana away towards the west and southwest, or away from our area. That being said, it will still be a bit hazy this weekend, especially around the Helena area. Minimal impact to the air quality is expected though.

Next week will start off mostly sunny and dry, but during the latter half of the week (Thursday and Friday), it will be cloudier (partly cloudy skies) and a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible as some monsoonal moisture works its way into the state. It is also going to be warm next week as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s from Monday through Wednesday. The temperatures will then cool down a little bit for the end of the week as highs on Friday will be back in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. It is also going to be a little breezy in some areas Monday through Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.