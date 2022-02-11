Temperatures closer to average to end the week

TODAY: A little bit cooler as we head towards the end of the week. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. There will be mostly cloudy conditions and we do run the possibility for some wintry precipitation. Minor snow accumulations likely in the upper elevations. Winds will take a turn to come out of the Northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cooler temperatures for overnight lows down into the teens and 20s. We will be under mostly clear skies tonight as clouds clear out. The winds will die down to be mostly calm and then pick up from the Southwest towards the morning hours tomorrow.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will become mild once again as head into this weekend. Highs will be topping out on either side of 50 degrees. We will also be under mostly sunny skies for both Saturday and Sunday with no threat for precipitation in the area. The winds will switch to the Southwest again and become breezy at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30+ mph.

MONDAY: We will be mostly cloudy heading into the start of next week. There is a good chance for precipitation heading into the afternoon hours. Temperatures will stay mild in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TUESDAY: Trending colder as we head towards next Tuesday with highs right around the freezing mark. We will continue to have mostly cloudy skies and there is a chance for snow showers with light accumulations during the morning. Winds will take a turn to come out of the North at 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will remain close to average for this time of year in the mid 30s. We will be under mostly overcast conditions throughout the day with scattered snow showers and light accumulations possible. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Warming back up a little bit as we head towards next Thursday with highs in the low to mid 40s. We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the viewing area. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.