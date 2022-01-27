Temperatures continuing to trend milder.

TODAY: We will have mostly sunny skies as we head into the day as we get rid of some early morning cloud cover. Chance for an early morning snow shower. We will have high temperatures in the low 30s to low 40s with cooler air in Eastern Montana. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: We will have mostly clear skies tonight. Winds will be blustery out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph. We will have temperatures ranging from the upper teens to low 30s.

TOMORROW: Continuing to trend mild as we head into the end of the week with highs in the lower to upper 40s. We will have ample sunshine as we head throughout the day. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: We do look to be partly to mostly cloudy across the area as we head into the weekend. There will be scattered rain and snow showers throughout the weekend. We will also be mild once again with highs in the upper 40s on Saturday and nearing the 50-degree mark on Sunday. The winds for both Saturday and Sunday will be out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance for winds gusting 50+ mph for Sunday.

MONDAY: As opposed to the weekend, we will have increased cloud cover and be mostly overcast for the start of next week. There is a good chance for snow showers as well into the afternoon and evening hours. Our highs will be in the mid to upper 30s but we will see decreasing temperatures into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Colder temperatures will work their way back in as he head closer to the middle of next week with highs only in the teens and 20s.We will be mostly overcast throughout the day and there is a good chance for moderate snow fall for a good part of the day. Winds will be out of the North at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures continuing to stay cold on either side of 20 degrees. We will break the sun back out for the middle of next week and be partly cloudy throughout the day. Winds will be light and variable around 5-10 mph.