Temperatures in the 30s and 40s across the area today.

TODAY: High temperatures today will be warm in Western and Central parts of our viewing area in the mid 40s. Some colder air will be in Eastern Montana today with highs in the 30s. Winds will be breezy out of the Southwest around 10-20 mph. Mostly cloudy conditions with isolated showers in the area.

TONIGHT: Colder air will make its way in as we head through the overnight hours with lows in the 20s across the board. We will stay mostly overcast with the chance for snow showers likely in Southern parts of our viewing area. Some locations could pick up 1-2 inches of snow with some higher amounts possible in the upper elevations. Winds will turn and come from the North with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

TOMORROW: Colder conditions for your Friday as we will be close to average with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We will start the day with mostly cloudy conditions but will see some clearing and sunshine as we head into the afternoon. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions for Saturday and we will see more sunshine heading into Sunday. As far as our temperatures for the weekend are concerned, highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s on Saturday and the mid 40s on Sunday. The winds will make a return as we head into Saturday out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 40+ mph. Lighter Southwesterly winds can be expected for Sunday around 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: The story heading into the start of next week will be the winds. Sustained winds of 25-40 mph can be expected with gust of 50+ mph. We will have mostly cloudy conditions throughout the area. Highs will be mild in the mid 40s as we will stay above average.

TUESDAY: A cooling in the guard can be expected as we head closer to the middle of next week. Highs will only get to the freezing mark. We will also have a disturbance coming through bringing some wintry precipitation to our area. Winds will be light and variable.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures remaining right around average for this time of year by next Wednesday with highs in the 30s. Scattered wintry precipitation can be expected as well. The winds will once again be light and variable.