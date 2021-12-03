Temperatures much closer to average for December this weekend.

TODAY: Much cooler after the cold front moves through as highs only look to get into the mid 30sto near 40 degrees. Mostly sunny conditions to start but there will be some increasing cloud cover into the afternoon. Winds won’t be as strong and for the most part will be light and variable. There are chances for isolated snow showers, especially off to the North.

TONIGHT: We will be mostly cloudy and cool across our area tonight. Low temperatures will get down to the mid to upper 20s. There will be some scattered snow showers in our area off to the North. Winds will be light and variable around 5 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Conditions look to trend cool heading into the weekend. However, it will be colder on Sunday. High temperatures will be in the 40s on Saturday and the 30s on Sunday. We will have mostly cloudy conditions as well. There is a disturbance Saturday night into Sunday that will bring accumulating snow into our area. The primary concern is the Hi-Line where we are likely to pick up 3-6 inches of snow with higher amounts possible in the upper elevations. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in place. As for the winds, we will be breezy Saturday night but Sunday will feature winds that are light and variable.

MONDAY: High temperatures to start next week are trending colder in the mid 20s. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions. There is a good chance for accumulating snow across the area with most places picking up at least a couple of inches. Winds will be breezy out of the North at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Trending colder as we head into next Tuesday. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s across the board. We look to be under partly skies throughout the viewing area as we will finally get some good breaks of sun. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies as we head towards the middle of next week. There is no major threat for precipitation at this time. The temperatures are expected to be average for this time of year with highs mostly in the upper 30s. Winds will become breezy out of the Southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

THURSDAY: Temperatures look to remain cold heading into the start of next week. The highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. We will be under mostly cloudy conditions. There is another chance for some scattered snow showers during the daytime hours. Winds will be out of the North at 10-20 mph.