Temperatures Return to Near Seasonal Average

Today has been a little breezy and it certainly felt cooler than what we've experienced over the last week or so. Temperatures will be on a roller coaster for much of the next seven days as several systems move through the area.

Our next chance for any precipitation will be Monday night into Tuesday morning with rain initially, then changing over to snow. Little accumulation is expected with this system, but nonetheless it may still pose some travel concerns, especially in the mountains. Eastern Montana will likely stay dry with this round, but temperatures will still take a minor dip.

Wednesday will be the next "nice" day, aside from the wind, before another system moves into the region. This system has the potential to be a bit more potent. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s for our high temperatures. Precipitation will likely fall in the form of snow, however there is a lot of uncertainty with how much precipitation will fall and where that will be. A lot can change between now and then so keep an eye on the forecasts over the next several days.

As we head into late next weekend it looks like Spring has the potential to make a nice comeback. We'll keep a close eye on this throughout the week as well. Overall the pattern for the work-week will be unsettled, with some breaks in-between systems. Certainly a more typical Spring pattern for Montana.