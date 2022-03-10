Temperatures start to take a turn to the warmer side today.

TODAY: We will be mostly overcast to start the day but there will be some breaks in the clouds later in the day. The temperatures will be a little bit warmer as we start to trend milder with highs in the lower to upper 20s. Winds will be out of the Southwest between 10-20 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

TONIGHT: Overnight lows tonight will get down into the single digits. We will see some partly cloudy conditions and there will be scattered snow showers around. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will continue to trend milder as we hit the end of the work week with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We will see colder temperatures in Eastern Montana in the 20s. We will be mostly cloudy as we head throughout the day. Winds will be out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with winds to 50+ mph. Gusts just East of the continental divide could approach Hurricane Force as High Wind Watches are in effect.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: A mild and windy weekend is in store for us as we head towards the end of our extended forecast. For our high temperatures, we will be topping out in the mid to upper 40s for both Saturday and Sunday with some locations pushing the 50-degree mark. We are looking to be mostly cloudy for both days with a few breaks of sunshine likely. The winds will be one of the main stories as we will be gusty out of the Southwest both days at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40+ mph. Higher gusts likely areas right along the continental divide.

MONDAY: We will continue to stay mild as we head into the start of next week. High temperatures will wind up on either side of 50 degrees. We will be under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be strong out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts of 50+ mph. Higher gusts near the Rocky Mountains.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy conditions as we head into next Tuesday. We will have continued mild temperatures with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. The winds will be strong once again out of the Southwest at 20-30 mph with gusts to 50+ mph.

WEDNESDAY: We will see mostly sunny conditions as we head into the middle of next week. The temperatures will stay on the mild side with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the West at 10-15 mph.