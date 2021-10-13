Temperatures starting to turn warmer starting today.

TODAY: Temperatures look to be a little bit warmer on either side of the 50-degree mark. The winds will be out of the West at around 10-15 mph. We will be under mostly sunny skies in Western Montana but will be mostly cloudy to overcast in Eastern Montana. There will be scattered snow showers in the upper elevations in Eastern Montana.

TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain cold across the state as lows will be in the upper 20s and low 30s. We will have some increasing cloud cover across the area during the overnight hours. Winds will be light and out of the West at around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s across our area. We will have overcast conditions with snow showers likely again in the upper elevations. Winds will be breezy out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Clearing skies into the late evening hours.

FRIDAY: Warming up to wrap up the end of the work week. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. There will be windy conditions out of the Southwest at 10-20 mph with gusts to 25-35 mph. We will have mostly sunny skies with increasing cloud cover into the afternoon.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures will rebound quite nicely for the weekend as there will be a fall-like feel in the air. Highs will be in the mid 60s on Saturday and will reach into the mid to low 70s on Sunday. There is not any chance for precipitation at this point as we will be under partly cloudy skies for both days of the weekend. The winds, however will be a big factor out of the Southwest both days at 15-25 mph with gusts between 35-50 mph.

MONDAY: We will be under mostly sunny skies with some seasonably cool temperatures. Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s. We will start the day off windy out of the West at 15-30 mph with gusts of 40-50 mph but we will see decreasing winds throughout the afternoon.

TUESDAY: We are looking mostly pleasant for Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. The winds will be light and variable at around 5 mph.