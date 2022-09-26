Temperatures well above average to start the week

TODAY: We will stay warm heading into this afternoon with highs well above average in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We will also be under mostly sunny skies. The wind won't be too much of a factor with a light 5 mph breeze.

TONIGHT: Clear skies are expected throughout the overnight hours. Low temperatures will get down into the lower to upper 40s. The wind will be mostly calm.

TOMORROW: We will see temperatures remaining warm in the upper 70s to mid 80s. We will once again be seeing mostly sunny skies across the area. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Continued above average temperatures are in play once again as we head into the middle of this week. Highs will once again be in the lower to upper 80s with some locations approaching 90 degrees. Mostly sunny skies will be predominant once again. We will have a light breeze out of the Southwest at 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: High temperatures will drop a little bit heading into next Thursday as we look to top out in the low to mid 70s. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the day. There will be scattered pop up showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: We will have increasing clouds on Friday and will wind up overcast heading into the afternoon. There will also be moderate rain showers for the afternoon and evening. The wind will be out of the West at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: High temperatures for Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s with highs a little bit warmer on Sunday in the 60s and 70s. We will see mostly overcast conditions with moderate rain showers for Saturday, but it will be mostly sunny and dry to wrap up the weekend. The wind for both days of the weekend will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.