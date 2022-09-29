Temps starting to cool with clouds and showers in the area.

TODAY: High temperatures will drop a little bit heading into this afternoon as we look to top out in the low to mid 70s. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the day. There will be scattered pop up showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon. The wind will be out of the West at 10-20 mph.

TONIGHT: Increased clouds are expected tonight along with continued scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low temperatures will get down into the lower to upper 50s. The wind will be mostly calm.

TOMORROW: We will have mostly overcast weather heading into the afternoon. There will also be moderate rain showers for the afternoon and evening. The wind will be out of the West at 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: High temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be cool as we top out only in the mid 50s to mid 60s. We will see mostly overcast conditions with moderate rain showers for Saturday and will see decreasing clouds on Sunday. The wind for both days of the weekend will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: We will be right around average as we head into the start of next week with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the area. The wind will be light around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Next Tuesday is shaping up to be another nice day with temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s once again. We will be under partly cloudy skies throughout the day. We will also see winds that are mostly calm.

WEDNESDAY: Heading into next Wednesday, high temperatures will be in the mid 60s to mid 70s. We will have partly cloudy skies once again throughout the area. The wind will be out of the West at 5-10 mph.