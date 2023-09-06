Terrific weather on Thursday!

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight, with just a little haze. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have beautiful weather once again! It is going to feel great outside as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s in most locations. There is also only going to be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions tomorrow in north-central Montana. Around the Helena area, we are going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a chance of PM showers and thunderstorms, especially in the mountains.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday with some haze around, especially in locations east of I-15. It is also going to feel great outside on Friday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

For this weekend, there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday, generally during the afternoon and evening, and we are going to have a chance to see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, generally during the afternoon/evening, as a couple more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Monday and Tuesday, and lots of sunshine and dry conditions are expected on Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.